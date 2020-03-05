There is a lot of information circulating about the novel coronavirus, and we rounded up information from government agencies and news organizations to help answer some common questions. The Missourian will continue to report on how Missouri and Boone County are affected.
1. What is COVID-19?
According to the World Health Organization, a coronavirus is a large family of viruses that may cause illness in humans or animals.
COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, is the most recently discovered virus of this kind.
2. What is the best way to prevent catching or spreading the virus?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the best way to prevent catching the coronavirus is by washing your hands. Here's a video showing the dos and don'ts of hand-washing.
3. Do I need to wear a mask?
The CDC says protective masks, such as the N95, are only recommended if you're already sick or if you're working around people that are sick. If you're using a mask, WHO has a guide on how to properly put on, use, remove and dispose of it.
4. How does COVID-19 compare to other outbreaks?
We've seen SARS, MERS, H1N1 and various other outbreaks in the last few decades, so you might be wondering, what makes COVID-19 different? This article from ABC News explains the similarities and differences between the various outbreaks.
5. Is the coronavirus a pandemic? What does that mean?
In the two months since the coronavirus hit international headlines, more than 93,090 people have been infected. But this article from National Geographic shows us why some medical officials aren't willing to label it a pandemic just yet.
6. What materials should I stock up on?
Don't worry — there's no need to storm the grocery store. Vox suggests buying a few extras of nonperishable foods (canned goods, dried fruits and vegetables, granola, protein bars and cereal) and other essentials, such as toilet paper, toothpaste and cleaning supplies when you normally go to the store, picking up small quantities each time.
If the hand sanitizer aisle is all out, USA Today has a DIY recipe that only requires two ingredients.
7. What about the kids?
Are your kids coming home from school spouting crazy stories about COVID-19? Show them this explainer comic from NPR to calm their fears and help them understand what's going on.
If you're concerned about your children being more susceptible to the virus, Stat News, a health-oriented outlet from Boston, breaks down who is more at risk in this article.
8. Do I need to cancel my travel plans?
You should probably always wipe down your airplane seat, but if you're concerned about upcoming vacation plans, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune answers some frequently asked questions in this article.
9. How do I verify the information I see?
We hear the word "coronavirus" everyday, but how can you verify all of the information for yourself? Washington State University writer Mike Caulfield started a blog called "Infodemic: Sifting through the coronavirus outbreak" to help you fact check any rumors.
10. Where can I learn more information in real-time?
We created this Twitter list full of local organizations, health care providers and other national resources so that you can keep up with all ongoing preparation efforts.