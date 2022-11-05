The Columbia City Council will hear a report Monday on progress toward renewable energy goals, amid community pressure to get to 100% clean energy faster.

The report recommends conducting a detailed study of options for Columbia Water & Light to get its energy from 100% renewable sources, such as wind and solar, by 2030 – five years ahead of the goal set in the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and international studies. Reach me at teaganking@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

