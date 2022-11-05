The Columbia City Council will hear a report Monday on progress toward renewable energy goals, amid community pressure to get to 100% clean energy faster.
The report recommends conducting a detailed study of options for Columbia Water & Light to get its energy from 100% renewable sources, such as wind and solar, by 2030 – five years ahead of the goal set in the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
The climate plan currently calls for 100% renewable energy by 2035, but community groups say it should happen faster.
“If we hope to address the climate crisis, we’ve got to cut our emissions in half this decade,” said Mark Haim, director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, one of several groups involved in the 100% by 2030 coalition. Others include the League of Women Voters and the Sierra Club.
The goals set in the city’s climate plan are a long way from becoming reality.
Currently, the majority of Columbia’s energy comes from electricity produced by coal and natural gas plants. In 2021, only 14.6% of the city’s power came from renewables, falling short of the 15% goal. This year, the city is doing only a little better with a projected 18.6% renewables, falling short of the 25% target outlined in a city ordinance.
No vote is expected Monday, but momentum has been building for the 2030 goal. During its Oct. 5 meeting, the Water & Light Advisory Board endorsed the utility staff’s plan to work with a contractor to evaluate options for moving the utility to 100% renewable energy by 2030. The report estimates that a study by The Energy Authority would cost $90,000 to $100,000.
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe – formerly the city’s sustainability manager – told the Missourian that achieving clean energy is possible.
“Cities across the world have set, and are achieving, their clean energy goals,” she wrote in a text message. “It’s feasible and takes commitment, planning, and the monitoring of market and technological changes to be successful.”
The 100% by 2030 coalition advocates for accelerating the city’s climate goals. In May of this year, the group collected nearly 3,000 signatures and gained the endorsement of 55 local businesses and organizations.
About 100 members of the community gathered Oct. 2 at Courthouse Plaza for the Coalition’s rally and march urging the city to accelerate its plans. Carolyn Amparan, chair of the Mid-Missouri Sierra Club, encouraged attendees to write to their council members and to show support at the council meeting Monday.
With clean energy a high priority for the city, here are some questions and answers about the shift to renewable energy.
What is the city's current clean energy plan?
In 2017, the city began creating a plan to move toward sustainability. After months of community input, the Mayor’s Task Force on Climate Action and Adaptation Planning presented the climate plan to the City Council for approval in 2019.
The plan uses baseline numbers from 2015 to outline a sustainability strategy in areas including energy, transportation, and health and safety. Each section outlines goals for reducing emissions by 2035.
The city prioritized developing a plan for the energy sector because of its large impact. As of 2021, the city’s largest share of emissions came from business energy use. Columbia still gets a majority of electricity from coal and gas, so the climate plan guides Columbia Water & Light on how to transition toward renewable sources.
Haim said the plan provides a good outline, but the city has to act on the details.
“There is a goal and some ideas on how we might get to the goal, but it's not very specific,” he said. “What we need to do now ... is put meat on the bone.”
Is Columbia on track to meet its climate goals?
In short, it’s complicated. City ordinance mandates that Columbia Water & Light purchase or generate power from renewable sources at increasing levels each year.
The city lost some momentum with the termination of a contract for the Boone Stephens Solar Project this summer. The 20-year contract would have created a 64-megawatt solar field on several hundred acres. According to previous Missourian reporting, the facility was expected to be operational by 2024 and would have accounted for 11% of the city’s energy. The project died due to projected cost overruns.
“We're looking for another source that replaces the solar energy we had planned for,” said Matt Nestor, public information specialist for City of Columbia Utilities. “We want that sooner rather than later.”
The city has long-term contracts to buy power from several coal-fired power plants. The report to be presented to the city Monday says the legal department is currently evaluating the coal purchase power agreements to identify any flexibility.
The report also says the city is working with the Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission to increase its allotment of wind power from the Grain Belt Express transmission line from 35 megawatts to 50 megawatts.
IS IT POSSIBLE TO GET THERE FASTER?
Advocates say yes, it is possible to get to 100% renewables by the end of this decade. Amparan points to a 2021 Siemens consulting study as evidence that accelerating the timeline on renewable goals is possible.
The study examined possible capital costs and utility loads across several potential scenarios. It found that 100% renewable energy for Columbia is possible by 2030 without overloading utility loads or voltages, though not without potential additional costs.
It does cost more to procure renewable energy, Nestor said, but the city’s utility rates can only increase by a limited amount.
“It’s even written into the ordinance that the purchase of renewable energy cannot force our rates to increase by more than 3%,” he said.
Community activists say the long-haul benefits outweigh short-term costs, while others say there are some additional logistical challenges.
Eric Hempel, Columbia’s sustainability manager, said costs must be taken into consideration – both the impact on utility bills and the increasing costs of extreme heat, flooding and other effects of climate change.
“Renewable energy is a critical piece,” Hempel said. “We need to do it in a way that makes sense for all the residents of Columbia.”
Hempel added he believes Columbia will get to 100% renewable electricity. “There is a lot of work left to be done to figure out how we're going to get there,” he said.