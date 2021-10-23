Saturday afternoon, Douglass Park’s skate park was filled with the sound of skateboard wheels rolling across concrete. Family members and three competitors met for the first Night of the Living Shred skate competition.
As the afternoon went on, two more people joined.
The competition began at 3 p.m and had three events for participants to compete in. Five skateboarders participated in the main trick event. The other two events had three competitors.
The main event was a best tricks event, in which beginners to advanced participants were given three attempts to land their best skateboarding trick.
Kayden Strue, 17, won for the best trick.
Strue skated the length of the skate park before making a difficult turn on the ramp at the opposite side. After he completed the turn, he returned to the top of the ramp he started on.
Participants could also compete in a longest manual event and highest ollie event. A manual is a trick where the skateboarder only uses the back two wheels of the board. An ollie is a technique often used to jump over obstacles such as curbs.
Benjamin Webster, 13, won the manual trick event, and Elliot Soldener, 19, won the ollie.
Night of the Living Shred was Webster’s second competition. He has been skating for three years.
“You can do whatever you want; there’s no real rules to skating,” Webster said.
Winners received a trophy engraved with first place and the name of the event they won. Second- and third-place winners received medals. Free candy was available to all participants.
Jay Bradley, Columbia Parks and Recreation recreational specialist, organized Night of the Living Shred in hopes of growing awareness of the skate park built in Douglass Park in 2017.
“We have a decent amount of people who come out to this skate park, but it’s not as many as Cosmo (Park), so it’s a bit of an underutilized skate park in Columbia,” Bradley said. “We wanted to raise awareness that it’s here and get more people out and participating.”
The competition ended after an hour, but participants continued to skate and hang out.