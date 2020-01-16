The 2020 Columbia Values Diversity Award winners were announced Thursday at the 23rd annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration.
The individual diversity award was given to Nikki McGruder, director of the Inclusive Impact Institute, an organization dedicated to building diverse and inclusive communities.
City of Refuge won the group diversity award. It's a nonprofit that helps refugees recover and become important members of the Columbia community, Mayor Brian Treece said.
Organizations like City of Refuge make him proud of how welcoming Columbia is to refugees, he said.
The awards are given to those who work for and exemplify the philosophies of Martin Luther King Jr. through individual dignity, recognizing equality and solving problems through nonviolence, Treece said.
Treece presented both awards Thursday.
Keynote speaker for the event was Malik Ahmed. He founded a Better Family Life, a nonprofit based in St. Louis that focuses on creating solutions to problems that threaten family life.
Ahmed spoke about internal and external issues facing the black community. Some of these include a lack of investment in black businesses and neighborhoods, the large black population in prison for nonviolent crimes and homicide being the leading cause of death for black males between the ages of 15 and 44.
Better Family Life provides services such as employment training and placement, housing and asset development, youth, family and clinical services and more, according to its website.