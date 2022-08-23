Eight patrol officers and one airport safety officer graduated from the Law Enforcement Training Institute on Aug. 19 and were sworn into the Columbia Police Department on Monday.

The new patrol officers are: Dalton Alvey, Kevin Barrett, Logan Distler, Donald Frigon, Keegan Jones, James Morris, Jonathan Quirarte, Maurico Wilson and airport safety officer, Doug Stafford.

