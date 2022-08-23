Eight patrol officers and one airport safety officer graduated from the Law Enforcement Training Institute on Aug. 19 and were sworn into the Columbia Police Department on Monday.
The new patrol officers are: Dalton Alvey, Kevin Barrett, Logan Distler, Donald Frigon, Keegan Jones, James Morris, Jonathan Quirarte, Maurico Wilson and airport safety officer, Doug Stafford.
This year’s graduating class is one of the department’s largest in the past few years. The average number of students per class is usually six, said Christian Tabak, public information specialist for the department.
The number of new graduates reflects the department’s efforts to maintain and recruit officers amid challenges on a national and local level to retain staff. To attract hires, the department has deployed efforts from attending recruitment events in and out of state to adding QR codes onto patrol cars leading to a job application.
Nationally, police departments have had difficulties recruiting and retaining officers in recent years. As for overall staffing, police departments saw a roughly 3.5% decrease over the past two years, according to Police Executive Research Forum, which conducted a survey based on data from 184 agencies across various regions in the U.S. and Canada.
Those challenges can be attributed to the public’s perception of police following national events such as the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota and the COVID-19 pandemic, Tabak said.
“People don’t have great perceptions of policing, so attracting people to this field has been difficult,” he said. “We’re here to support and protect our community.”
The new officers finished 700 hours of academy training and will undergo the field training program set by the police department. This round of training will pair the new officers with a field training officers to build on their skills.
“We recruit in a variety of ways so we reach applicants from many walks of life, and we hope to find those individuals that have the desire to contribute to our community in a positive way,” said Lt. Chad Gooch, who works in the Special Services Bureau for the department.