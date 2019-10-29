According to weather forecasts, Halloween is expected to be the coldest day of the season thus far, with evening temperatures in the 20s. If trick or treating in the cold isn’t your idea of fun, here are some indoor, kid-friendly Halloween events that promise to keep you warm and your kids entertained. All of the events listed below will take place Thursday night.
Stay warm and get some treats at any one of the three Columbia Hy-Vee locations. There will be treats and goodies throughout the store. Registration not required.
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Where: Columbia Hy-Vee locations: 3100 West Broadway, 405 E. Nifong Blvd. and 25 Conley Rd.
Cost: Free.
Stop by Bass Pro for free trick or treating, crafts and games. Make sure to wear your costume for the costume parade starting at 6 p.m.
When: 4 to 8 p.m.
Where: Bass Pro Shops, 3101 Bass Pro Dr.
Cost: Free.
Perfect for all ages, bring the family for some trick-or-treating fun, which includes a small haunted house. Events are planned for outdoors but may be moved indoors depending on weather.
When: 4 to 6 p.m.
Where: House of Brokers, 1515 Chapel Hill Rd.
Cost: Free.
Candy not your thing? Sugarwitch Ice Cream Sandwiches will be selling some special witchy ‘wiches this Halloween at Fretboard Coffee.
When: 4 p.m. ‘til they’re gone.
Where: Fretboard Coffee, 1013 E. Walnut St.
Cost: Sandwiches for purchase.
Bring the whole family to enjoy food trucks, candy, bounce houses and more at this indoor event. Don’t forget your non-scary costume for the costume competition. The event even has a toddler area, so there is something for every member of the family.
When: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Christian Fellowship Church, 4600 Christian Fellowship Rd.
Cost: Free admission, food for purchase.
6. Trunk or Treat
There are Trunk or Treat events happening around town, some of which will be moved indoors in case of bad weather. Here are a few:
Where: Midway Locust Grove United Methodist Church, 2600 N Locust Grove Church Rd.
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. *Planned for outdoors but may be moved indoors depending on weather
Where: Midway Heights Baptist Church, 6801 W. Rollingwood Blvd.
When: 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Inside Kia of Columbia, 710 Business Loop 70 W.
When: 4 to 5 p.m.
Where: Open Door Church, 4838 Meadow Lark Lane.
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
The community is invited to come to Fire Station 9 on Halloween to play games, listen to music and enjoy hot cocoa and candy.
When: 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Fire Station 9, 201 Blue Ridge Rd.
Cost: Free.
Bring your kids to Destiny Learning Center for some indoor fun. There will be food and games, including a bounce house and face painting.
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Destiny Learning Center, 4914 Prairieridge St.
Cost: Free.
Bring your middle schooler to this all-night gaming event at Ukatsu. They will be able to play their favorite video games including Fortnite, Smash Bros, Overwatch and Minecraft. Plus, get $5 off your registration if your middle schooler has a 3.5 GPA or higher.
When: 8 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.
Where: Ukatsu, 1214 Eugenia St.
Cost: $80.
