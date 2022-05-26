The grand opening of MoPro Training Grounds Ninja Lab is June 6, according to a Facebook announcement Thursday. 

The Ninja Lab, in a new building at 2201 Cottle Drive in northwest Columbia, is modeled after the television show "American Ninja Warrior." It features a variety of obstacles and challenges people can try, the post said. 

According to the announcement, the Ninja Lab will open its gyms for free from June 6 to June 9 by RSVP.

"Columbia is a great place, the community seems absolutely awesome, and we'd love to get adults and college kids into our gym," said Kurtis Boucher, Ninja Warrior program director for Columbia.

Obstacles include the quintuple steps, cliff hangers, ring swings and two warped walls, standing 10 and 15 feet high, Boucher said.

The Ninja Lab will offer beginning, intermediate and advanced classes for children ages 6 to 18, birthday parties and open gyms, according to MoPro Training's website

"We are planning on, if there is enough interest, opening adult classes as well," Boucher said. 

  • General Assignment reporter, Summer 2022. Studying reporting and writing journalism. Reach me at cdk5mb@umsystem.edu.

  • Claudia Levens is a fall 2021 city and county government reporter studying journalism and constitutional democracy. She can be reached at levensclaudia@gmail.com, 847-422-3735, or @tochange13 on twitter.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

