The grand opening of MoPro Training Grounds Ninja Lab is June 6, according to a Facebook announcement Thursday.
The Ninja Lab, in a new building at 2201 Cottle Drive in northwest Columbia, is modeled after the television show "American Ninja Warrior." It features a variety of obstacles and challenges people can try, the post said.
According to the announcement, the Ninja Lab will open its gyms for free from June 6 to June 9 by RSVP.
"Columbia is a great place, the community seems absolutely awesome, and we'd love to get adults and college kids into our gym," said Kurtis Boucher, Ninja Warrior program director for Columbia.
Obstacles include the quintuple steps, cliff hangers, ring swings and two warped walls, standing 10 and 15 feet high, Boucher said.
The Ninja Lab will offer beginning, intermediate and advanced classes for children ages 6 to 18, birthday parties and open gyms, according to MoPro Training's website.
"We are planning on, if there is enough interest, opening adult classes as well," Boucher said.