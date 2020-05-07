Work is underway on the Lamine River as the Columbia Police Department works to build a levee before renewing the search for the body of Mengqi Ji Elledge.
Construction of the levee, which began May 4, is being done to provide better access to parts of the river where human decomposition was found by human remains detection dogs.
Elledge was reported missing in October 2019, and her husband, Joseph Elledge, has been indicted for first-degree murder in connection with her presumed death.
The levee construction has temporarily closed the De Bourgmont Access to help with the search, according to a news release on the Missouri Department of Conservation website.
"CPD has been on site with several local and county partners since Tuesday searching for any evidence of human remains that may lead us to Mengqi Ji," CPD Community Relations Specialist Brittany Hilderbrand said.
"At this time, the levee is still being built, and its purpose is to enhance the search crews access to the river where we believe she may be."
While access remains prohibited to the public, the Missouri Department of Conservation said they anticipate the closure to last five to 10 days, a time frame that may change.
"MDC will reopen De Bourgmont Access as soon as possible, when the needs of agencies working onsite allow for safe public use," the release on their website said.