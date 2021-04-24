A carjacking with a gun at the Hitt Street parking garage prompted a series of MU Alerts early Saturday.
MU Police responded to a call at around 12:20 a.m. The driver, who was not injured, said two people took the car, a 2014 silver Nissan Sentra with Illinois plates.
A news release from MU Police provided no description of the suspects but said the driver was an MU student. Sara Diedrich, public safety information specialist at MU, would not answer any questions about the incident Saturday afternoon.
The first alert reported a robbery at 12:29 a.m. and warned people to stay away from the area, and a second alert 15 minutes later said police were still investigating.
A final alert at 1:08 a.m. declared the all clear and said there was no ongoing threat to campus.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MU Police Department at 573-882-7202.