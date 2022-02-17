The city has canceled trash collection entirely today and will decide Friday morning whether any solid waste will be collected in Columbia.
The city's Solid Waste Utility cited safety concerns for drivers as a reason to cancel trash collection. No Thursday residential trash will be picked up at all this week, according to a city news release.
The utility will make a determination on Friday's routes tomorrow morning.
Most commercial collection routes were completed Thursday morning, but crews had to suspend collection because of the weather.