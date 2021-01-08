A bomb threat on the Stephens College campus early Friday morning proved unsubstantiated, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release.
Police were dispatched to a campus building in the 1200 block of East Broadway after receiving a report of the threat. Officers learned the building was empty and surrounded it to keep pedestrians and motorists away.
A search of the building found no evidence of an explosive device, and "there is nothing known to suggest any validity relating to this threat," the police said.
The Police Bomb Squad, the Columbia Fire Department, the MU Police Department and Stephens College Security helped with the investigation, which was ongoing Friday afternoon.
Columbia police encourage the public to remain vigilant. Any local business, organization or individual who receives a potential threat to public safety should report it to local law enforcement.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.