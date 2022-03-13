No one was injured in a fire that began in the garage of a southwest Columbia house early Sunday morning.

A Columbia fire crew arrived at the house on Royal Lytham Drive around 12:35 a.m., according to a news release. There, they found flames had gone through the roof, according to a tweet.

The responding 10 crews brought the fire under control in about 25 minutes. 

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire and the estimated damage, according to the release.

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

