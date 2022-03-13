No one was injured in a fire that began in the garage of a southwest Columbia house early Sunday morning.
A Columbia fire crew arrived at the house on Royal Lytham Drive around 12:35 a.m., according to a news release. There, they found flames had gone through the roof, according to a tweet.
Columbia Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire 4600 BLK of Royal Lytham. First arriving crews found fire through the roof. pic.twitter.com/JQnX5sWxqI— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) March 13, 2022
The responding 10 crews brought the fire under control in about 25 minutes.
Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire and the estimated damage, according to the release.