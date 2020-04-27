Police say there were no injuries after receiving multiple reports of shots fired at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Bodie Drive.
There are currently no descriptions of any suspects but witnesses reported seeing a white Chevrolet Silverado truck leaving the scene, police said in a press release.
A residence and two vehicles were struck by the gunfire and officers recovered multiple shell casings in a two block area, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and police report that there is no other information at this time.