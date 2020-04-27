Police say there were no injuries after receiving multiple reports of shots fired at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Bodie Drive.

There are currently no descriptions of any suspects but witnesses reported seeing a white Chevrolet Silverado truck leaving the scene, police said in a press release.

A residence and two vehicles were struck by the gunfire and officers recovered multiple shell casings in a two block area, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police report that there is no other information at this time.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Business reporter, spring 2020 Studying magazine journalism Reach me at viviankolks@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.