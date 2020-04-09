Police said they believe no one was injured after they investigated a shots fired call Wednesday night.

Police closed the area around of McBaine Avenue from Dean to Lynn streets around 7 p.m. to investigate.

Columbia Police Lt. Chad Gooch said there was no evidence of injuries, only property damage. There were multiple bullet holes in a car in the area.

Some officers wore masks in response to COVID-19 while marking off evidence on the street.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was also on the scene. 

Supervising Editor is Fred Anklam Jr. 

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

