Police said they believe no one was injured after they investigated a shots fired call Wednesday night.
Police closed the area around of McBaine Avenue from Dean to Lynn streets around 7 p.m. to investigate.
Columbia Police Lt. Chad Gooch said there was no evidence of injuries, only property damage. There were multiple bullet holes in a car in the area.
Some officers wore masks in response to COVID-19 while marking off evidence on the street.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was also on the scene.