The Columbia Police Department received a report Wednesday night of shots fired on Derby Ridge Road. No injuries or property damages were found during investigation. 

The report occurred at 10:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the area, they found shell casings, according to a news release from the department.

Witnesses could not confirm the type of vehicle the shots were fired from, but they described it as a small, tan passenger car. They could not provide any information on the suspects, police said.

As of Thursday morning, there are no further details. Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

