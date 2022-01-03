Missouri had no traffic crash fatalities during the New Year's holiday weekend, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release.
Troopers worked 406 crashes over the 78-hour counting period from 6 p.m. Thursday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. There were 91 injuries and 94 arrests for driving while intoxicated.
That's a marked improvement over the same period last year, when the Highway Patrol logged six crash-related deaths.
These numbers only include what state troopers investigated, not local departments.
One person in Boone County was charged with driving while intoxicated during the counting period, according to online arrest records. Russell Dale Burton, 58, was charged Thursday night with a $4,500 bail.
One traffic injury in Boone County was reported over the weekend. Cody Garrett, 20, was seriously injured Friday morning after an accident on U.S. 63 at Route CC, according to the Highway Patrol crash reports.
He was transported to University Hospital and was in good condition as of Monday afternoon, according to MU Health Care spokesperson Eric Maze.
During the 2021 New Year's counting period, there were 1,247 traffic crashes, 389 injuries and six deaths statewide, according to the Highway Patrol release.