Otscon employees watch firefighters put out an electrical fire

Otscon employees watch Boone Country Fire Protection District firefighters put out an electrical fire in an Otscon loading dock on Thursday in Columbia.

 Abby Stetina/Missourian

The Otscon, Inc. automotive plant was evacuated because of an electrical fire Thursday morning. 

No one was injured, and no estimate of damages could be given Thursday.

Dispatchers advised motorists to avoid the intersection of Rangeline and Richland roads, where the plant is located, due to congestion. Traffic was back to normal conditions Thursday afternoon.

Gale Blomenkamp, spokesperson for the Boone County Fire Protection District, said 150 workers were evacuated from the plant. 

The Fire District sent eight units to the plant, which were able to quickly put the fire out, Blomenkamp said.

The electrical fire occurred at one of the loading dock doors. Smoke damage and melted siding can be seen from the road leading to the plant. 

The Otscon automotive plant manufactures parking brake systems and brake pedals. The company is based in Japan, with one location in the United States. 

