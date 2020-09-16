A standoff between a wanted man and several law enforcement agencies ended after the Columbia Police Department deployed tear gas Wednesday afternoon.
The man, who was wanted for several felony warrants, attempted to evade Columbia Police officers after they tried to initiate an arrest, according to Columbia Police Department Public Information Officer Brittany Hilderbrand.
During the standoff, Hilderbrand informed reporters on the scene that the man was also wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and that he was armed and dangerous.
The man was later named by Columbia police as Tori Rose. Rose, 31, of Columbia had active state warrants for several charges. Rose had warrants for first-degree burglary, domestic assault, stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle and two counts of felony resisting arrest, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
He also had a warrant for “a federal weapons charge.”
Columbia police attempted to negotiate with Rose after he barricaded himself into an apartment on the 400 block of North College Avenue around 2 p.m. More than a dozen police cruisers were on the scene during the nearly three-hour standoff. The Columbia police SWAT van and team took part in the standoff, along with the department’s armored truck.
Eventually, members of the SWAT Team entered the building wearing body armor and helmets. Officers on the scene used a ballistic shield, drone and other gear. Other officers worked to maintain a perimeter alongside College Avenue.
Columbia police also deployed snipers. They could be seen taking different positions near the apartment where Rose was holed up.
Around 4:18 p.m. several pops were heard from inside the building. The department confirmed that tear gas was deployed in an attempt to seize Rose. Additional pops could be heard from inside the building around 4:46 p.m., and he was detained not long after. In total, law enforcement used more than a dozen tear gas canisters throughout the standoff.
Marie McMullan contributed to this report.