The Columbia Public Works Department plans to perform crack sealing operations on North Providence Road and several intersections in south Columbia beginning Monday.

This work is scheduled to take place overnight from 8:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Work is planned at or near the following locations:

  • North Providence Road, between Blue Ridge Road and Rain Forest Parkway.
  • Green Meadows Road and Providence Road.
  • Bethel Street or Southampton Drive.
  • Columbia Regional Airport.

Crack sealing involves using a liquid asphalt substance to seal minor cracks along asphalt and concrete streets and between concrete panels. Sealing reduces the amount of water in the cracks that can lead to subsequent roadway damage from freezing and thawing.

Motorists are asked to watch for workers in the roadway and be prepared to slow down. Flaggers will be present to assist motorists through the work zone. Minor traffic delays are possible.

