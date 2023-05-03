The North Village Arts District will reveal its latest art installations during an art walk from 6-8 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Downtown Community Improvement District.
The Veterans United Foundation, in recognition of its 10th anniversary, awarded the arts district $231,530 for its art walk. The new sculptures being celebrated Friday are the "Non-Portrait Panels" by Askia Bilal. The secret Courtyard between Artlandish Gallery and Fretboard Coffee also has a new mural by Lisa Bartlett called "Blues Shouters."