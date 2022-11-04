The North Village Arts District will present a third wave of newly installed sculptures and murals. The new installments, which will be presented on Friday, will include three new works of art.
The art district's previously planned kickoff event, scheduled for Friday evening, was canceled that morning because of predicted weather conditions. However, the new artwork is still available for public viewing.
Each piece of art will be located at three different locations in Columbia: Love Columbia, Park Avenue Music Row and between Sager Reeves Gallery and the Artlandish Gallery parking lot.
Every three months, the district hosts the North Village Art Walk, which invites the community to celebrate local artistry through new art, said Lisa Bartlett, chairperson of the North Village Art Walk Committee.
Larry Young, a Columbia-born and nationally recognized artist, will debut his new sculpture, "The Gymnast." Located at Love Columbia on Walnut Street, this sculpture depicts an abstracted gymnast in a back walkover.
A grant was given to the arts district last year by the Veterans United Foundation. Over $230,000 was given for the purpose of these installations and other various projects.
Tootie Burns, a local mixed media artist with work displayed at the upcoming Art Walk, said she is grateful for the impact the donation has made on the art community. Burns said she particularly appreciates "that the public can enjoy and that we can share with people in our community and hopefully draw them to our downtown and other areas and learn more and interact with the public art."
Other new features of the district include a sign, installed by Gabe Meyer, that reads "Art Lives Here." The illuminated sign resides on Walnut Street, located between Sager Reeves Gallery and the Artlandish Gallery.
Burns said she is excited for what this place marker represents.
“To me, that just is the message that we want to convey — that art lives in our area," Burns said. "And art is for everyone.”
Burns is one of about a dozen artists who will have images presented on the art-covered fence located at Music Row, adjacent to Rose Music Hall, for a temporary installation. She said she has seen the incredible growth in the art community through the expansion of the North Village Arts District.
Bartlett said she is anticipating a positive turnout for the evening filled with art celebration and is passionate about its potential impact on the community.
“This is public art for everyone to see and it doesn't matter what walk of life you are, what age," Bartlett said. "It just crosses all levels of diversity.”
The arts district also holds First Friday events that occur every first Friday of the month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A number of downtown locations offer live music, art and entertainment for the community to enjoy on First Fridays.
Bartlett noted the importance of events such as these to bring the community together for the celebration of local art.
“Every time someone views a piece of art it probably sparks some kind of interest," Bartlett said. "Whether it's on a level of historical interest (or) cultural interest."
For more information regarding the North Village Arts District and upcoming events, visit their website.