The North Village Arts District will present a third wave of newly installed sculptures and murals. The new installments, which will be presented on Friday, will include three new works of art.

The art district's previously planned kickoff event, scheduled for Friday evening, was canceled that morning because of predicted weather conditions. However, the new artwork is still available for public viewing.

  • Vox Magazine Reporter, Fall 2020 Studying Fashion Journalism Reach me at cgln4r@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

