Northeast Columbia reflects high evictions, other housing issues

Rice Road and Boyd Lane intersect at the center of housing insecurity for Boone County.

Northeast Columbia — the region north of I-70 stretching east of Paris Road to Route Z — saw more eviction filings than any other area of the county since the start of 2020, according to data from Princeton University's Eviction Lab.

Trinston Jones, left, works on a car

Trinston Jones, left, works on a car with his son Zavion, 10, on Feb. 19 on Rice Road in Columbia. Jones grew up in the neighborhood in the 1990s and moved back to the area in 2020.
Rice Rd. diptych

LEFT: Rice Road on March 6 in Columbia. The road lacks sidewalks and curbs. RIGHT: Rice Road changes to Hanover Boulevard Dec. 11, 2022, in Columbia. The change in streets is marked by the start of sidewalks and newer, more manicured houses as Hanover Boulevard starts.
Alexis Key holds her newborn daughter

Alexis Key holds her newborn daughter, Brielle, on Dec. 16 in Boonville. Key was pregnant with her daughter when she was evicted from her home on Rice Road in Columbia.
Details triptych

LEFT: A bullet hole marks the worn siding of a fourplex home Dec. 7, 2022, on Rice Road in Columbia. Stacey Hawkins lived in an apartment there with her daughter Alexis Key before they were evicted in May 2022. CENTER: Dead bugs collect in the entry way to Audrey Key’s basement apartment Dec. 7, 2022, on Boyd Lane in Columbia. RIGHT: Black mold damages the baseboard in Audrey Key’s apartment Dec. 7, 2022, on Boyd Lane in Columbia.
Audrey Key

Audrey Key poses for a portrait in front of her apartment duplex Dec. 7, 2022, on Boyd Lane in Columbia. Key lives in the basement of the duplex where she struggles to maintain her health due to black mold.
Tammy Wright carries groceries

Tammy Wright carries groceries to her apartment Dec. 11, 2022, in Columbia. Wright paid extra fees to avoid eviction and lives paycheck to paycheck.
Tammy Wright puts away groceries

Tammy Wright puts away groceries Dec. 11, 2022, in her apartment in northeast Columbia. Wright buys in bulk and uses food stamps to help make ends meet. 

