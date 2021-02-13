The would-be developer of cottages along Northridge Drive has made several changes to its plans in an attempt to address neighbors’ concerns.
Hemme Construction hopes to build 16 single-family cottages near Northridge Drive’s intersection with Wayside Drive. Neighbors filed a protest petition, which means at least five Columbia City Council members must approve rezoning to accommodate the development in order for it to pass.
The council tabled a vote on the matter at its Feb. 1 meeting and will consider it again Monday night. The developer has altered its plans, which now include more landscaping along Northridge Drive, average home sizes of no more than 1,500 square feet and larger rear-yard setbacks, according to a staff report to the council. They’ve also agreed the houses’ facades will feature at least 15% brick or stone.
The homes will be limited to single-car garages, and Hemme Construction has promised to provide picnic tables, a little library and a community garden in the development’s common area.
The developer also told the neighbors it will help advocate for a westbound speed limit sign on Northridge Drive, traffic calming and an assessment of sidewalks in the area.
Neighbors at earlier public hearings worried about the impact the development will have on traffic and argued the development was too dense for the 2.45-acre property.
In other actions Monday night, the council will hear an update on COVID-19 trends. A new health directive that allows restaurants and bars to remain open until midnight took effect Friday.
Stephanie Browning, director of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, said during a Wednesday news conference that the declining number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations made it safe to ease restrictions that previously required bars and restaurants to close at 10:30 p.m.