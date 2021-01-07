NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes announced Wednesday that the FDA approved its new production process for the medical radioisotope molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), a key radiopharmaceutical used in medical imaging.
With this approval, NorthStar may now use a different starting material and improved chemical process to create a “much more active ending material,” NorthStar President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Merrick said.
NorthStar has worked with the MU Research Reactor to produce Mo-99 since 2018 after its first FDA approval. Since November of that year it has successfully shipped products every week.
This new FDA approval will quadruple NorthStar and the Research Reactor’s production output, Merrick said.
There are enough staff members to meet the increased production, Merrick said. Since this new process is more efficient it is possible to run with a “small but highly qualified team.”
Merrick used batteries as a metaphor to explain the change. NorthStar’s previous production process created a product similar to a triple-A battery, small and limited in power. With this new process, NorthStar can provide customers with a product similar to a much more powerful battery.
This FDA-approved process involves several key steps:
NorthStar buys and processes concentrated molybdenum-98 (cMo-98). This concentrated form contains 98% of Mo-98 instead of the 25% that was being used before.
Staff at MU put the Mo-98 into its nuclear reactors, where the Mo-98 captures a neutron and becomes Mo-99. They then chemically process the radioactive Mo-99 and transfer it to NorthStar.
NorthStar puts the Mo-99 into special containers to be shipped to radiopharmacy locations around the country. The first shipment of product using the new process is scheduled for Monday.
NorthStar leased three suites within the Research Reactor where the final stage of the process happens.
The radiopharmacies take the Mo-99 and extract the final product, technetium-99m (Tc-99m). The main use of this radioisotope is for medical imaging studies. Sixty percent of the scans are used for heart disease, 30% for cancer and 10% for other types of diagnoses, Merrick said.
Medical professionals use the scans to understand what is going on in the heart and whether surgery or intervention is required.
NorthStar and the Research Reactor are the “first and only” producers and suppliers of Mo-99 in the United States, according to a NorthStar news release.
Before 2018 there were significant supply problems with Mo-99. These problems led to delayed or canceled scans for patients with cancer and heart conditions, Merrick said.
“We’re very proud that we’ve been in production for over two years,” Merrick said. “As a result of that, we think many tens of thousands of patients have had on-time scans that helped their medical care. That’s the most important thing for us and the thing that makes our employees excited about what they’re doing.”
NorthStar also has a Mo-99 production facility in Beloit, Wisconsin, but it’s not yet producing Mo-99. It is still in the pre-FDA qualification process. The most recent approval applies only to the production process between NorthStar and the MU Research Reactor in Columbia.