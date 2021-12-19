Leon Lambeth wants to pay it forward this holiday season. The 55-year-old has been homeless for three years, and he tries to help the community when he can — both those with and without homes.
That's why he attended Operation Safe Winter's distribution event Sunday, where the organization distributed cold weather safety supplies to Columbia's unhoused population.
Volunteers and attendees gathered from noon to 2 p.m. outside the Daniel Boone City Building. There, people received hats, gloves, socks, coats and sleeping bags.
About 25 people attended, and there were no supplies left by the end of the event.
Lambeth's cardboard sign read "Everybody knows what it feels like when they give from the heart. ... Not because you have to, because you want to."
Names of unhoused Columbians who passed away this year lined the sidewalk in rainbow chalk in preparation for Homeless Persons' Memorial Day on Tuesday.
"We do this because we don't have enough shelter space in Columbia," said Renee Maxwell, one of the Operation Safe Winter team leaders. She's been with the organization since it started four years ago.
The Missourian has reported how Missouri winters can be especially dangerous for those living outdoors. Risks include hypothermia and frostbite, both of which stem from long periods in the cold.
"What we're here for is to just make sure that people have a way to survive," Maxwell said. "It's kind of the bare minimum."
The donations for the event came from local businesses, including Equipment Share and Veterans United.
Maxwell said there are many reasons why a person is unable to stay at a shelter, such as it being at occupancy, owning a pet or lacking a photo ID.
Lambeth has had trouble getting a job because he doesn't have an ID or the money to go get one.
"Say you hand me 20 bucks right now, am I gonna take this money and feed me or am I gonna save it? So hunger pains for eight hours, or get my ID," he said.
Operation Safe Winter's ultimate goal is to support their community and keep Columbians safe. There are no other events planned this winter, but Maxwell said they might do something in the case of a weather emergency.
"Homelessness is not an unsolvable problem," Maxwell said. "The homeless population in Columbia is a size that is really manageable, and should be zero."