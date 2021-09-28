With Election Day a little more than a month away, organizations around the country hit the streets Tuesday for National Voter Registration Day to encourage eligible voters to sign up.
The Boone County Clerk's Office invited residents to an open house that started at 10 a.m. at the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center. The clerk's office used Tuesday to educate people about the voting process.
Columbia voters are especially encouraged to register so they can vote in November's special election, which will decide whether or not the one-eighth cent park sales tax will continue for the next 10 years. The last day to register to vote in November's special election is Oct. 6.
Missouri currently has over 4.3 million registered voters. In Boone County, there are 107,768 active registered voters, according to the Boone County Clerk's Office.
Nationally, the 2020 election saw the highest voter turnout in the 21st century with 158.4 million U.S. voters showing up to the polls. That is an increase of 19 million voters compared to the 2016 election where only 139 million people voted and 92 million eligible voters did not.
According to the National Voter Registration website, "as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote." For those who aren't, they can go to the National Voter Registration website and register.