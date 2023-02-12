 Skip to main content
Nourish Cafe & Market joins the chocolate covered strawberry craze

Nourish Cafe and Market is embracing the chocolate covered strawberry craze for Valentine's Day this year. Nourish offered strawberry boxes with a new chocolate recipe.

The recipe includes organic raw cacao, organic cacao butter, maple syrup, vanilla and sea salt. This year, Nourish has received a record number of orders for the chocolate covered strawberries, with customers rushing to buy half-a-pound or one pound boxes.

Regan Gatica, who completes each order of strawberries, credits the number of orders to Nourish’s announcement about the new ingredients for the chocolate mixture. Throughout the week, Nourish will also be serving strawberry pancakes with chocolate chips.

Kathy Leo places washed strawberries

Kathy Leo places washed strawberries on Sunday at Nourish Cafe & Market in Columbia. All strawberries used were ordered from local grocery stores to ensure their freshness.
Regan Gatica weighs a pound of chocolate covered strawberries

Regan Gatica weighs a pound of chocolate covered strawberries on Sunday at Nourish Cafe & Market in Columbia. Strawberry orders were placed for half-a-pound or one pound per box.
Regan Gatica packs chocolate covered strawberry boxes

Regan Gatica packs chocolate covered strawberry boxes on Sunday at Nourish Cafe & Market in Columbia. Gatica likes the new chocolate recipe as the strawberries can be packaged quicker. “I think one of the best things you can do in a restaurant is to keep things simple,” Gatica said.
Regan Gatica writes a happy valentines note

Regan Gatica writes a "happy valentines" note along with the name of each order on boxes at Nourish Cafe & Market on Sunday in Columbia. Nourish has received more orders for chocolate covered strawberries this year than in any previous year.
Regan Gatica closes a box with a sticker

Regan Gatica closes a box with a sticker on Sunday at Nourish Cafe & Market in Columbia. For the past few years, Gatica has been in charge of completing the chocolate covered strawberry orders.
  • Staff Photojournalist, Spring 2023

    Studying photojournalism at the University of Missouri

    Reach me at rebrown@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

