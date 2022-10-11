A jury trial for Renee Collins, charged with sex trafficking and child abuse, is on track to start next month, a 13th Circuit judge affirmed Monday.
The 53-year-old Collins, who lives in Columbia, was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child and accessory to rape or attempted rape.
The case dates back to 2017 when an FBI agent was informed that a child was being left in a hotel room with strange men, the Missourian reported.
Collins and her boyfriend, William A. Thomas of Rocheport, were accused of trafficking her teenage daughter out of a room in The Welcome Inn in Columbia in exchange for drugs and money.
Collins' daughter has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy and functions at a 2- to 3-year-old level.
Judge Jeff Harris has scheduled Collins' trial to begin Nov. 29. Thomas, who faces a charge of first-degree rape, is set to stand trial in January.