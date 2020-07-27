A total of 21 inpatients with COVID-19 were in Boone County's hospitals Monday, compared to 20 inpatients a week ago.
MU Health Care had 12 COVID-19-positive inpatients at 4:50 p.m. Monday, according to its website.
Boone Hospital Center had 8 positive inpatients at 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to its website.
Only one person was hospitalized with COVID-19 in Truman Veterans' Hospital on Monday, according to Heather Brown, the strategic partnership officer at the hospital.
Boone County reported a total of 1,090 positive cases at 3:41 p.m. Monday, of which 176 were still active and 911 were released from isolation, according to the city of Columbia.
There were 603 contacts in quarantine as of 3:41 p.m. Monday, according to the city of Columbia.