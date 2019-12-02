Final numbers for fiscal 2019 reveal that the city of Columbia collected more sales tax revenue than anticipated.
When City Manager John Glascock presented his budget for fiscal 2020 earlier this year, he predicted sales tax for fiscal 2019 would total $22.8 million for the general fund, which finances day-to-day operations in the city. As it turns out, the city actually collected $23.2 million in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, nearly half a million more than anticipated.
The city also was off by about $1 million on its projections for the past two years combined. The fiscal 2019 budget estimated the city would collect a total of $45.9 million for the general fund in 2018 and 2019. In reality, the city made $46.9 million in those two years combined.
Fifth Ward Councilman Matt Pitzer believes these numbers indicate city staff has been too conservative with sales tax revenue estimates.
“It shows that the most dire of the sales tax predictions haven’t played out that way yet,” Pitzer said.
When he first presented the budget for fiscal 2020 in late July, Glascock estimated a sales tax revenue decline of 1.75%. At an August budget work session, more up-to-date numbers revealed that sales tax had actually declined by 2.37%. With the more drastic drop in mind, the council voted to adjust the projected decline to 2.5%, a conservative estimate.
Declining sales tax has been a budget challenge for the past several years because people are buying more untaxed merchandise online.
Pitzer and Mayor Brian Treece made it clear at that meeting that they thought 2.5% was too conservative.
From 2018 to 2019, the numbers actually dropped by 0.35%. So, the revenue decline isn’t as dramatic as the council had estimated.
“It should be growing with the economy,” Pitzer said. “It’s not growing, but we haven’t seen some of these large declines that have been predicted yet.”
He said a more reasonable estimate would have been “somewhere between flat and maybe down 1%.”
This isn’t the first time Pitzer has supported a less conservative sales tax estimate. When the council was voting on the fiscal 2019 budget, Pitzer persuaded the rest of the council to vote for an estimate of a 1% drop in sales tax revenue, according to previous Missourian reporting. That move gave the city an additional $459,000 to work with in the general fund.
When the city is off on its revenue predictions, the surplus goes into reserves. Pitzer said the council should be as reasonable as it can when making decisions because it affects the operating budget.
“We wound up now with a surplus of almost $1 million over the last two fiscal years, which is obviously a lot better than a deficit, but that money is going into reserves when it could’ve been part of the operating budget,” he said.
