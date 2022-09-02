Red Leighton was not expecting to be surprised this week at a meeting of the Downtown Columbia Optimist Club.
But a room full of club members, family, and friends stood up to cheer for him Wednesday after he was recognized for selling $1 million of gourmet nuts and raising more than $300,000 to help Columbia charities.
He accomplished this by selling thousands of Koeze nut products during his 34 years of club membership.
Leighton accepted all of the good wishes while wearing his signature red blazer, red shoes, red socks and string bowtie to the meeting.
"I always wear this when I sell, because it helps people remember me," he said.
The 97-year-old career paper salesman, who is well-seasoned in the art of persuasion, was honored with an elaborate Koeze gift basket and a permanent sign to hang in club headquarters on Grand Avenue. It reads: "Honoring Red Leighton, over $1,000,000 in sales."
Another plaque will be displayed on the Downtown Optimist Club "Wall of Honor," and his name is the first to be added. The plaques will recognize club members who "went above and beyond," said club president Tony Parisio.
Koeze is a company that works with partner clubs to sell gourmet products that include nuts, chocolates, and a signature "all-natural cream nut peanut butter." Customers can order a variety of products through the Koeze catalog, from 10-32 ounce jars to gift baskets filled with nuts and chocolates.
Last year, Leighton sold 81 total orders of Koeze nuts — double the total of the next highest seller.
He credits much of his success to his wife, Dorcas.
"She's a great asset as far as I'm concerned," he said, describing the organizational help his wife provides.
He was also pleased that his family had turned out for the Wednesday celebration, including daughters Jan Becker and Sharon Finley-Peerson.
"They are all Koeze nut customers!" he exclaimed.
Leighton's daughter, Jan, and his wife both mentioned the way his positive attitude helps him succeed in sales.
Becker said her father has a catchphrase he often uses to stay positive: "Every day is a good day. They may vary, but that's what makes life interesting."
When asked about what makes him the happiest about sales, Leighton said it was "Helping others succeed."
His son-in-law, Wayne Becker, noted that Leighton was a WWII veteran.
"If you ask him, he'll tell you he was scared out of his mind," Becker said. "But he would also do it all over again for his country."
After 73 years of marriage, Leighton said that together, he and his wife pray and read the Bible daily to keep their bond strong.
"We have done this every day for 73 years," he said.