The Boone County Sheriff’s Department held mock-up Crisis Intervention Team scenarios designed to train officers to deal with mental health issues Friday at its offices.
All 24 first responders from the Crisis Intervention Team training courses attended the session. The mock scenarios focused on exercising the skills they learned from the 40-hour curriculum during the previous week.
The team is a community policing program designed to teach law enforcement officers basic skills and knowledge for handling incidents involving mental health.
Sgt. Tracey Cleeton of the Sheriff's Department said the goal of crisis intervention is to leave people in need of help "better than we found them."
In 2009, Boone County established the crisis intervention team training and the first council in mid-Missouri, Cleeton said. Since then, the training is offered at least once a year on a volunteer basis.
Officers from the MU Police Department, Columbia Police Department, the Sheriff's Department, MU Health Care's security team and MU Health professionals participated in this year’s training.
Sheriff's deputy Brandt Gorden, a first-time trainee in the Crisis Intervention Training program, said the course provided him with a lot of scenarios that taught him how to figure out the best methods for working with other departments.
"We'll interact with hospital security, the paramedics, the nurses," Gorden said. "We all interact at some point in that chain of events."
Columbia police officer Maranda Morris said police interact with people in mental health crises at many of the calls they respond to.
"It’s good to have this training to stay calm and be able to provide them with the resources," Morris said.
Mental health professionals believe the Crisis Intervention Team can also help law enforcement officers with their own mental health situations.
"This whole week is not just about how to help people in the community, but also how officers can help and take care of themselves so that they can be more effective at helping others," community mental health liaison Trina Hays said.