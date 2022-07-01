Officials advise caution on Fourth of July

Columbia is ramping up to celebrate Independence Day with a bang — literally and figuratively.
While the annual holiday commonly boasts beautiful displays of fireworks, city officials are urging the community to enjoy explosive public spectacles rather than using fireworks in their own backyards.
To celebrate locally, the city will host its annual Fourth of July Fire in the Sky event at 6 p.m. Monday at Stephens Lake Park. The fireworks display begins at 9:15 p.m., said Nate Fain, a public information specialist for the city manager’s office.
Clayton Farr Jr., assistant fire chief for the Columbia Fire Department, said the Fire Department will visit the site Monday to conduct a physical walkthrough and inspection. He said this process verifies that safety measures are in place and that the show will not cause harm to staff and viewers.
Not only will the night sky be ablaze with brilliant pops and crackles of red, white and blue for roughly 20 minutes, but other festivities like live entertainment, crafts, inflatables and food trucks will be open to the public throughout the event.
Fain said the fireworks will light the sky directly above the southeast corner of the park and will be synchronized to music simulcast on KBXR 102.3.
To further ensure the safety of onlookers, he said the immediate area around the launch site will be closed and guests will be able to watch the show from other areas around the park.
Farr said safety is incredibly important and that the community should be aware of firework dangers.
“Our primary recommendation is for our citizens to attend a public display,” he said. “Leave that to the professionals.”
Fireworks use prohibited
Farr said fireworks are prohibited in city limits. He encouraged residents to “leave the fireworks to professional organizations,” which undergo extensive measures to ensure the safety of their firework displays.
“The majority of any of our emergency responses are to private displays in injuries or potential fires which occur from private personal displays of fireworks,” he said. “We tend not to have issues at large displays.”
A Columbia ordinance prohibits firecrackers and fireworks other than sparklers in city limits. It also serves to curb noise and visibility concerns, said Christian Tabak, public information specialist for the Columbia Police Department. Aside from safety, he said fireworks can pose a public nuisance.
“This ordinance is a matter of public safety, as there are always potential dangers when using fireworks — such as if the fireworks malfunction or if they are not used with the proper safety precautions,” Tabak said. “Even using sparklers has the potential to be dangerous, as they can easily reach temperatures of over 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit.”
Tabak said that between June 1 and July 31, 2021, the Columbia Police Department responded to 308 calls for service regarding fireworks. Of those calls, he said, 113 occurred on July 4.
“If someone is going to discharge fireworks anyway, we would recommend they maintain a safe distance from residences, from vehicles, from any onlookers and have a means to extinguish a fire in a grassy area,” Farr said. “And if there’s a problem that gets out of hand, or if there’s an injury, call 911.”
Potential for injuries
In a Zoom conference Thursday, Stephen Colbert, MU Health Care plastic surgeon, said his department sees “too many” severe injuries from fireworks every year. He said there’s a steady increase in firework injuries every year in the United States, and those numbers spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there was a 50% increase in deaths — 18 — and injuries from firework-related incidents in 2020, compared to 2019.
“We treat trauma to the face and the hand,” Colbert said. “Every year we see people who lose fingers or lose their hands due to a firework injury.”
Every July 4, Colbert said he finds himself in the operating room or the emergency room “without fail” handling “devastating” amputations, facial lacerations and eye injuries.
To avoid unnecessary firework trauma, he recommended not allowing young children to use fireworks, even sparklers, to avoid relighting a firework that didn’t go off properly and to never point fireworks at another person.
“We don’t want to see injuries that can be avoided, and we don’t want people to get injured if it can be avoided,” Colbert said. “So have a water source available, be safe, back away from the firework once it’s lit, give yourself plenty of time and protect our children.”
Farr said Independence Day celebrations often start “innocent and happy” but can sometimes have a tragic ending.
“While it’s a wonderful time to celebrate our independence and fireworks can be very beautiful,” he said, “they are also very dangerous.”
The Columbia Police Department also advises the community to stay hydrated when temperatures are elevated. The National Weather Service says temperatures could top out at 94 degrees Monday.
“Even if a heat advisory is not in place, it’s always important to be aware and stay healthy,” Tabak said. “Simple measures such as staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade can go a long way.”
Holiday closings
Besides stressing firework and heat safety, city officials also remind the community that several city services will be affected by Independence Day.
According to a city news release, city offices will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday. Residential curbside recycling and trash collection will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. The landfill will also be closed.
The release said parking enforcement will be suspended Monday and administrative offices for both the police and fire departments will be closed. All other emergency services will be available.
Fain said Columbia’s public transit system will not operate Monday but will provide a bus route from the following parking garages to Stephens Lake Park, the site of the Fourth of July Fire in the Sky celebration: Fifth and Walnut, Eighth and Walnut, Eighth and Cherry, Tenth and Cherry, Sixth and Cherry and Short Street. He said the free bus service will run continually from 5 to 11 p.m. and passengers can track the shuttles using the free Go COMO app.
Boone County offices will also be closed in observance of the holiday, and there will be no postal service.