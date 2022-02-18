The city of Columbia is still working to treat the roads after snow and ice disrupted daily life during Thursday's winter storm.
At least 5 inches of snow fell in Columbia on Thursday, as well as some ice and sleet that led to accidents, closures and delays around town.
But while the snow has stopped, some issues still persist. Slick and icy roads are still causing problems across the city, and officials remind residents to remain vigilant and drive carefully.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F received at least 41 service calls Friday morning. The Columbia Fire and Police departments have also been responding to vehicle collisions throughout the day, according to dispatch logs.
So far this morning, Troop F has received 41 calls for service. This includes 16 stranded motorists and 19 non-injury crashes.Many roads are still ice covered, so please be careful if you have to go out.
“The city’s goal is to have all the streets in Columbia passable as soon as possible,” said city spokesperson John Ogan.
City road crews have put salt treatments on roads. As the sun warms up the roads, the snow fluffs and slushes up. As this happens, the trucks that are currently plowing residential roads will shift to first and second priority roads to reduce the amount of slush.
These slushy conditions, however, can increase the chances for slickness on roads.
“We ask that motorists continue to drive slowly, provide space between vehicles and to avoid travel unless necessary,” Ogan said.
The ice can also pose risks to people trying to walk around town, or even just to their mailboxes. Icy sidewalks and roads can result in injury if people aren't careful.
Slips and falls are very common during icy conditions, especially when not wearing appropriate footwear with traction. MU Health Care emergency physician Christopher Sampson said common winter-weather-related injuries include sprains, bruises, fractures and even head injuries.
Sampson said the first thing to do after an injury is check yourself out and assess the damage. If there is any extreme pain or an open bone, Sampson advises people call 911 or go to an emergency center.
If the pain is mild, however, put ice on the sprain to reduce swelling and take over-the-counter pain medications. You can also call your primary care doctor if an injury is concerning but not severe.
Sampson said the best way to navigate this ice is to wear appropriate footwear and salt your block to avoid slips and falls.
"Even though the sun’s out, the roads can still be slippery,” Sampson said.