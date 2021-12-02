You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'Oh Christmas Tree': Shelter Gardens hosts 56th annual tree lighting ceremony

  • 1 min to read
'Oh Christmas Tree': Shelter Gardens hosts 56th annual tree lighting ceremony

About 100 community members joined Shelter Insurance employees to watch the 56th annual tree lighting in Columbia at the company’s corporate office Thursday.

Following the tree lighting, guests were encouraged to view an exhibit of holiday lights in the Shelter Gardens for the first time.

Shelter Insurance is celebrating 75 years of operation in Columbia. The company debuted the Winter Wonderland Garden of Lights as part of its celebration.

Lindsey Figgins holds her son Gavin Henderson

Lindsey Figgins holds her son Gavin Henderson, 2, on her shoulders while watching the lighting of a Christmas tree Thursday at Shelter Gardens in Columbia. Figgins said they came to see the tree and her daughter performing the tuba with the West Middle School band.

West Middle School’s band opened the tree lighting ceremony with holiday music at 5:30 p.m.

Randa Rawlins, Shelter Insurance CEO, welcomed guests before the ceremony began.

“We believe this is the warmest tree lighting we’ve had in our 56 years,” Rawlins said during her welcoming speech.

After a brief countdown from visitors, the tree was lit up at 6:14 p.m. and the band played “Oh Christmas Tree.”

The 26-foot tall tree is decorated with ornaments and lights as well as a 4-foot star-shaped tree topper.

The Shelter Insurance Christmas tree was lit for the 56th time

The Shelter Insurance Christmas tree is lit for the 56th time Thursday in Columbia. Right after the lighting, people gathered to The Winter Wonderland Garden of Lights, a new attraction where people had the opportunity to meet Santa.

“I work at West Middle School, so I am excited to see the band and the choir perform and the lights,” attendee Amy Weinsting said.

Guests were then escorted to Shelter Gardens to walk through the Winter Wonderland Garden of Lights. The garden has more than 20 large displays and even more colorful lights strung around walkways and railings.

Santa Claus was in the schoolhouse in Shelter Gardens. Younger visitors were able to take photos and meet with him as they walked through the garden.

The West Middle School band performs

The West Middle School band performs before the lighting of the Shelter Insurance Christmas tree Thursday in Columbia. They played a selection of traditional Christmas songs.

“It’s a tradition here at Shelter to do the tree lighting,” said Jay MacLellan, Shelter Insurance director of public relations. “A big part of what we do here at Shelter is to get involved in the community.”

West Middle School’s choir sang Christmas carols to guests as they waited in line to enter the Winter Wonderland garden.

The Winter Wonderland Garden of Lights will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. each Friday and Saturday leading up to the weekend of Christmas. Additional dates include from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21.

Attendees watch a performance of the West Middle School band

Attendees watch a performance of the West Middle School band before the lightning of the Shelter Insurance Christmas tree Thursday in Columbia. The community gathered in the unusually warm weather, with temperatures around 65 degrees.

Share your views

How do you get your news? Fill out our survey to share how you engage with the news.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter for the Columbia Missourian Fall 2021. University of Missouri junior studying journalism and business from Columbia, Missouri. Contact me at aempdf@umsystem.com or at the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, grad student studying investigative reporting and photojournalism. You can reach me at cjmx5d@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you