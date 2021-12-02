'Oh Christmas Tree': Shelter Gardens hosts 56th annual tree lighting ceremony

About 100 community members joined Shelter Insurance employees to watch the 56th annual tree lighting in Columbia at the company’s corporate office Thursday.
Following the tree lighting, guests were encouraged to view an exhibit of holiday lights in the Shelter Gardens for the first time.
Shelter Insurance is celebrating 75 years of operation in Columbia. The company debuted the Winter Wonderland Garden of Lights as part of its celebration.
West Middle School’s band opened the tree lighting ceremony with holiday music at 5:30 p.m.
Randa Rawlins, Shelter Insurance CEO, welcomed guests before the ceremony began.
“We believe this is the warmest tree lighting we’ve had in our 56 years,” Rawlins said during her welcoming speech.
After a brief countdown from visitors, the tree was lit up at 6:14 p.m. and the band played “Oh Christmas Tree.”
The 26-foot tall tree is decorated with ornaments and lights as well as a 4-foot star-shaped tree topper.
“I work at West Middle School, so I am excited to see the band and the choir perform and the lights,” attendee Amy Weinsting said.
Guests were then escorted to Shelter Gardens to walk through the Winter Wonderland Garden of Lights. The garden has more than 20 large displays and even more colorful lights strung around walkways and railings.
Santa Claus was in the schoolhouse in Shelter Gardens. Younger visitors were able to take photos and meet with him as they walked through the garden.
“It’s a tradition here at Shelter to do the tree lighting,” said Jay MacLellan, Shelter Insurance director of public relations. “A big part of what we do here at Shelter is to get involved in the community.”
West Middle School’s choir sang Christmas carols to guests as they waited in line to enter the Winter Wonderland garden.
The Winter Wonderland Garden of Lights will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. each Friday and Saturday leading up to the weekend of Christmas. Additional dates include from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21.