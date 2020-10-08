It's that time of year. The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) sent out a news release Wednesday asking Missouri drivers to watch out for deer crossing roads and interrupting traffic.
Autumn is when deers enter their mating season, which changes their behavior and causes an increase in sightings, according to the MSHP release. Deer may also change their behavior based on hunting and the crop harvest.
The news release said last year there were 4,320 crashes that also involved deer strikes across the state. In Boone County in 2018 there were 94 deer-related car crashes, according to the Missouri Traffic Safety Compendium.
If you strike a deer, MSHP said to call 911 or *55 to report the incident.