It's that time of year. The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) sent out a news release Wednesday asking Missouri drivers to watch out for deer crossing roads and interrupting traffic.

Autumn is when deers enter their mating season, which changes their behavior and causes an increase in sightings, according to the MSHP release. Deer may also change their behavior based on hunting and the crop harvest.

The news release said last year there were 4,320 crashes that also involved deer strikes across the state. In Boone County in 2018 there were 94 deer-related car crashes, according to the Missouri Traffic Safety Compendium.

If you strike a deer, MSHP said to call 911 or *55 to report the incident.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, Fall 2020. Studying Convergence International journalism. Reach me at rg9r8@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • As managing editor, I work with the staff to put together a daily report that reflects what happens in the community, what people are talking about and what issues engage them. Email: abbottjm@missouri.edu; phone: 573-882-4164.

Recommended for you