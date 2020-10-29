Once a battleground, now a byway: The Shepard-to-Rollins trail

It's been about a year since Sutu Forté staged a sit-in up the large red oak tree she named “Purity Brother,” blocking construction from starting on the Shepard-to-Rollins trail for eight days. She was brought down and arrested Nov. 5.
“Purity Brother” was cut down shortly after her arrest.
Riding or walking down the trail, the battleground for Forté’s transcendentalist stand against nature’s development, what becomes immediately obvious is how small it is.
The trail connects East Campus with Old 63, making it perfect for students who live in one of the many apartment buildings dotted along the roadway. And no doubt it makes a morning bike ride to work painless for MU employees who live in the Bluffdale Drive neighborhood.
But the strip of concrete that caused so much ruckus, so much deliberation, and the arrest of a 67-year-old, Juilliard-trained piano teacher, is only about half a mile long.
“The biggest users of the (Shepard-to-Rollins) trail will be students that live in the area, as it gives them a direct route to East Campus,” Columbia's Park Planning and Development Superintendent Mike Snyder said in 2018.
The students who live along Old 63 are mostly concentrated in large apartment complexes, several of which provide shuttles to and from campus each day. The degree to which they are using the trail is unknown.
As for Forté, meeting a reporter to talk about what happened last year brings back some memories. She's the president of the environmental group “It’s Our Wild Nature,” a nonprofit founded to oppose the development of the 37-acre forest along the Hinkson Creek in central Columbia. She has long had a spiritual connection to the woods, whose conservation she feels is crucial to humanity’s larger relationship with nature.
For the last year, she says, she's had solastalgia. It's defined as a sense of emotional dread and powerlessness driven by environmental change especially to one's home environment.
People with solastalgia experience a "profound sense of isolation," research on the phenomenon has shown, "due to a breakdown" of their relationship with their environment, to the point they feel dislocated even at home. Some studies have examined solastalgia as a source of psychological distress following wildfires and other natural disasters.
“It’s hard to be here sitting with you, since the last time I sat here with you I was up in the tree,” Forté said in early October, at the eastern mouth of the trail. “But I keep coming. I have to. This is my beloved.”
Adjusting to concrete
The trail has three main segments: a sidewalk that wraps around the parking lot of an MU equine facility, winding around to a large, 100-yard steel and concrete bridge over a turbid, shallow part of the Hinkson Creek, and a final path cutting across the Hinkson’s grassy bank and twisting back up the hill into the Bluffdale Drive cul-de-sac.
It offers beautiful views, and as the seasons changed, they became even more striking. The summer’s green leaves became golden amber, reddish-brown and yellow; the ankle-high grass from July enveloped the Rollins side of the trail at waist-height. The tall grass provided cover for monarchs, skittering blue-skinks, deer, and even chirping groundhogs, easily spooked by the sound of a bicycle’s spinning freewheel.
As winter nears, ice-frosted trees and dustings of snow will render the path’s views even more majestic.
One of Forté’s concerns when she made her stand against the trail was that families of deer would no longer be able to use the corridor of grassland along the creek for their travels. But the deer seem unfazed. Forté said it’s been a challenge to keep them from eating the native plants her nature groups have planted in the nursery on Bluffdale.
The trail cuts through the Hinkson Creek’s riparian corridor, a biome along its bank that prevents erosion and acts as a biological filter for the waterway. But the nutrients in the corridor’s topsoil have been depleted, Forté said.
Her Wild Nature group and a newly formed group, the Shepard to Rollins Restoration Coalition, work each week to maintain the nature sanctuary and remove invasive plants. The coalition built a wooden bike rack, a braided honeysuckle fence and began a native-plant nursery leading into "Luba's forest" at the top of the trail. Each Saturday, they pull up ragweed, nutsedge, and crabgrass, which Forté said have all overtaken wild oats planted earlier this summer.
In coordination with the Wild Nature group, the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Columbia Office of Sustainability maintain an evolving plan for restoring the area. The plan is a living document, Snyder said, because the restoration process will take several years.
The initial grasses were annual, Snyder said, meant to hold the soil and prevent erosion. This fall, the Parks Department was set to begin planting trees, he said, and next spring, more trees, native grasses and ornamental flowering plants.
"You can't plant plants that require shade until the shade exists," Snyder said. "It’s a bottom land area, so we need to plant things that’ll do well in that environment."
Nadia Navarrete-Tindall, a native plant and agroforestry expert who works with It's Our Wild Nature and the restoration coalition, said bush honeysuckle was choking native plants and worsening the erosion of soil along the creek.
Restoration of native plants will slow runoff into the creek, Tindall said, and protect it from algae blooms and die-offs caused by fertilizers and pesticides applied to nearby lawns.
The ride
On a bike, the winding curves of the trail make for excellent practice cornering, and it’s easy to build too much momentum on the way down from Rollins. It reminds you to keep your brakes tight.
That said, the inclines are never very steep. The trail is compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, and it offers a scenic view of the outdoors for those who don’t actually want to trudge through muddy-thickets or unkempt grass.
On the way back up the path toward Rollins Street, brace yourself for the overwhelming smell of horse poop — a rude reminder the trail was constructed alongside an MU equine facility. Technically, it’s from show-mules as often as actual horses, but you’d be hard-pressed to tell the difference. Hope for a north wind.
Grace Noteboom/MISSOURIAN
The trail is great this time of the year, but it may pose a challenge when winter comes. Those fun curves will be treacherous in the snow and ice. It’ll be hazardous to maintain momentum above 5 mph without sliding off-track and falling down the hill right before you get to Bluffdale. If you’re going the other way, good luck maintaining traction getting up the steep part of Rollins Street in the snow.
The trail is a time saver and it has beautiful segments, but Columbia had existing bike infrastructure around it in every direction. Proponents of the trail are quick to point out that it completes a portion of the proposed 30-mile bike loop around Columbia.
However, the loop isn’t anywhere near finished. There are about 14 miles remaining, Snyder said via email.
East Campus was already connected to Old 63 by Broadway in the north, and by Ashland Road and Stadium Boulevard in the south. And most people who live along Old 63 are pretty far south of the trail.
'So little wilderness left'
At the golden hour as Forté stood talking near the trail, three students approached on foot. They asked if they could buy a heap of fallen, segmented trees along the trail for firewood.
Forté responded instantly with a shout of "f--- no," exhibiting her usual outrage for the trees.
"This is our tree cemetery," she said, referring to the cut trees as brothers lost as though in war.
Quickly, however, her initial anger subsided, never intended for the young students. Her tone of voice changed just as fast.
Wearing a mask dotted with little red mushrooms, she explained that the trees were chopped down to make way for the trail and that their natural decomposition would replenish the nutrient levels of the depleted topsoil.
Forté invited the students to the group's Saturday morning meetings to pull invasive weeds and spread mulch along the section of the Hinkson Creek property that the trail runs through. She encouraged them to explore the unpaved, wild area of the property deemed “Luba's Forest.”
They took her up on it.
“That will be the only way my heart will be mended,” Forté said, watching the young men wander into the forests’s undergrowth. “We in It’s Our Wild Nature are in a position of teaching, of enlightening.”
I asked Forté if it comforted her to know that more people would come to appreciate the Hinkson forest now that the trail has been constructed. She seemed uncertain. The forest isn’t on the trail, she said, rejecting the notion that a paved concrete trail is a “nature” experience.
“We have so little wilderness left,” she said, “that to sacrifice it for an afternoon outing is just not worth it.”
Forté is still awaiting trial on a charge of first-degree trespassing in connection to her sit-in on the city's easement last November. After many delays and continuances, the trial has been scheduled for Jan. 21, 2021.
Purity Brother, meanwhile, was purchased by a "benefactor" after being cut down. His "body" she said, will be returned to the Tree Cemetery.
A friend of hers also grabbed some acorns left behind, Forté said, and five of them germinated.
In the spring, she said, they’ll plant “Purity Brother’s children,” the tree that once held Forté and that she tried to hold onto in return.