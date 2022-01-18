A Battle High School student died from a gunshot wound around 9:50 p.m. Monday on Irma Drive in Columbia.
Columbia police identified the student as Roberto Angel Lauer, 18, in a Tuesday news release.
Police arrested Shawn Paul Long, 18, on Monday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. Long is not a Columbia Public Schools student, CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark told KOMU, and he was being held in the Boone County Jail without bail or bond Tuesday.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.