Four different units partnered together to carry out a search warrant, leading to the arrest of one Columbia man Friday morning.

The Special Weapons and Tactics Team, Criminal Investigations Division, Street Crimes Unit and Forensic Evidence Team carried out the search warrant, which was "a result of an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and motor vehicle thefts," according to a press release.

Police served the warrant at 10:45 a.m. Friday at 2313 Parks Edge Place in northeastern Columbia, according to the statement.

Police arrested Henry Anthony Williams, 30, of Columbia on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree burglary, stealing and possession of a controlled substance.

Williams was being held at Boone County Jail. This is an ongoing investigation, according to the statement. Anyone with information should contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).

Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.

