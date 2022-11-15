A woman was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road on Monday, according to tweets from the Columbia Police Department.

April Joann Brooks, 42, of Cuba, Missouri, was found dead in a running vehicle by law enforcement early Monday morning. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Social Justice reporter, Fall 2022. Studying journalism and Chinese Studies. Reach me at snpwdt@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant City Editor fall 2022 Reach me at ecm6zb@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882 5720

Recommended for you