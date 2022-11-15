A woman was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road on Monday, according to tweets from the Columbia Police Department.
April Joann Brooks, 42, of Cuba, Missouri, was found dead in a running vehicle by law enforcement early Monday morning.
Montez Williams, 31, of Columbia was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, child endangerment and resisting arrest in relation to the incident.
Many of the recent homicides in Columbia have been connected to incidents of domestic violence, the police noted in the statement on Twitter.
For community resources related to domestic violence, contact True North at 800-548-2480.
The department asks that anyone with information on the incident contact Crime Stoppers at 573 874-7652.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated.