Columbia police arrested a 23-year-old Saturday on suspicion of first degree assault in connection to a shooting Friday night, according to a news release.
Najah McHenry was in the Boone County Jail on Saturday morning, according to its list of detainees.
The Columbia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 3 p.m. Friday on Elm Grove Drive in the north part of Columbia.
There, officers found a 20-year-old female victim, who was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.
This is an ongoing investigation being handled by the department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
Anyone with information should call the Police Department at (573) 874-7652, or, to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-8477.