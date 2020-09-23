A Sept. 12 deck collapse at a residence in the 400 block of Foxfire Drive left one person slightly injured and another person arrested for hosting a party that created a public nuisance.
The Columbia Police Department received a report around 9 p.m. complaining of a peace disturbance incident. At some point in the evening, a deck at the back of the residence collapsed.
In an email, Columbia police spokesperson Jeff Pitts said that “while officers were dispersing the crowd the patient approached an officer to report the injury. EMS was summoned and the patient transported for her injuries.”
In a telephone interview, Assistant Fire Chief Brad Frazier said that “quite a few” persons had fallen during the collapse but no serious injuries occurred.
Neither Pitts nor Frazier could provide an estimate of how many persons were at the party.
Zion Ellijah Fitch, 19, was the only subject arrested and he was charged with a misdemeanor for violating a city ordinance prohibiting nuisance parties, according to a Columbia police report of the incident.
“By the time we got there, the Police Department was already taking care of the situation,” Frazier said. “Everyone was trying to leave, and cars were blocking the entrance to the location. Our department’s involvement was minimum.”
The Police Department is forwarding the incident report to Municipal Court to address the nuisance party charges.