The annual Boone County ham auction will still be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hallsville Fairgrounds’ Bob Lemone Building, even though the Boone County Fair has been canceled this year because of COVID-19.
“We just decided to give the kids the same opportunity as the livestock youth were given, to have a show and auction,” Elaine George, the chairperson of the Boone County ham show, said. “So, they would be able to participate and have an opportunity to sell their ham since the actual fair has been canceled.”
Some traditions have been changed because of the pandemic and the cancellation of the fair.
This year, the event “is all happening in one day, whereas normally it is over a four-day period,” George said.
Youth hams normally are on display throughout the week of the fair. This year, the display, the judging and the auction will be on the same day, she said.
“What we are hoping to do is a video of the ham show and auction,” George said.
The Annual Boone County Fair Ham Breakfast, however, will not take place.
“The ham sale is usually held after the Boone County Fair Ham Breakfast,” George said. “So, you already have 300 people in a room, then immediately after the breakfast, you will auction off the ham.”
She said she asked children to contact people who could come and bid on or buy their hams. She also sent personal letters to everyone who had purchased hams in the previous years and others interested in helping support the youth of Boone County.
“We don’t know how that is gonna work because we have never had to do this before,” she said.
The top hams each year often sell for hundreds of dollars. Last year’s champion ham sold for $1,200.
Information about how to enter hams in the show is available on the 4-H page of the Boone County Extension Council website.