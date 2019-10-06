A Moberly man died after his motorcycle collided with a truck on Business Loop 70 East on Saturday morning, according to a news release from Columbia Police Department.
Michael A. Bousquet, 44, from Columbia, had stopped his truck on the south side of Business Loop 70 East on Seventh Street and then began traveling north across Business Loop 70 East to continue on Seventh Street.
Tracy L. Page, 48, from Moberly, was driving west on Business Loop 70 and hit the passenger side of Bousquet's truck with his motorcycle. Page was thrown from his motorcycle and taken to University Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Page was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.