One man died following a pedestrian crash Friday morning on Paris Road.

Hunter Sadler, 23, was crossing Paris Road around 3:25 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Stephanie Roberts, 33, according to a release by the Columbia Police Department. Sadler was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Roberts was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash and involuntary manslaughter. Neither Roberts nor her passenger, Sundiala Moody, 35, were wearing seat belts, according to the release. Both sustained minor injuries. 

Prior to the crash, Sadler had been involved in "a separate single vehicle crash" in the 6000 block of Paris Road, according to the release. Sadler then walked to the 5400 block, where he was hit by Roberts.

Sadler's death follows a sharp increase in pedestrian deaths in 2019. Last year, seven pedestrians were killed in Columbia, the highest number in over 15 years, according to previous Missourian reporting and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The investigation is ongoing, but no further information is available at this time.

