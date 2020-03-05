One suspect was confirmed dead around 9 p.m. Thursday after at least a dozen shots were fired at the corner of Grindstone Parkway and Rock Quarry Road.
Assistant Police Chief Brian Richenberger confirmed to KOMU that the suspect involved in the incident was dead after a three hour standoff that involved a SWAT Team, an armored BearCat vehicle and a breached house.
Officers initially arrived at the house in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation, but the suspect greeted them by pointing a firearm at them and fleeing into the house, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
Officers had their guns drawn and were asking the suspect, who had barricaded himself inside, to come out, and there was an exchange of fire between the suspect and the officers on scene, according to the release.
Access to Grindstone Parkway was closed around 6 p.m.
KOMU 8 was the first on the scene on Sun Court, and talked exclusively with witnesses in the area.
Logan Locke said he saw a man back his truck into a garage on Sun Court in Columbia, and that's when officers saw a gun.
The witness said this is unusual for his neighborhood, but he trusted that police do their job.
"At this point, I'm kind of retreating back to my apartment, you hear gun and you freak out," Locke said. "From then on, it seemed like more cops just kept showing up and showing up and everyone had a gun. It was pretty crazy stuff."
Nearly an hour and a half later, SWAT broke down the garage door of the home and found the suspect dead inside.
The KOMU reporter on the scene tweeted that he overheard on a scanner that houses in the surrounding area had been evacuated.
Steven Sapp, city spokesperson, told KOMU reporters around 7:30 p.m. that the situation was limited to the home of the suspect.
At 7:45 p.m., officers were using a drone to “inspect the back of the house,” the reporter tweeted. Officers attempted to break down the front door five minutes later.
Officers entered the home 20 minutes later.
Locke said this is something he doesn't see often.
"Your typical crime scene stuff, I guess you could say. Not that I've experienced too many of them," Locke told KOMU. "Just a lot of traffic, rerouted, cop cars absolutely everywhere, lot of officers buzzing about. Just a lot going on, and it's a side of Columbia you don't often see."
According to the CPD release, the case has been turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for an independent investigation.