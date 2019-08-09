One person died in a crash involving three semitrucks Friday morning on Interstate 70 near Boonville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed.
Dale J. Jorgenson, 65, of Smithton died after his truck exploded on impact, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. Friday near mile marker 98. The first truck was driving westbound and hit the rear of another truck, which then crossed into the eastbound I-70 lanes and overturned. Jorgenson's truck then hit the overturned truck and exploded on impact.
The highway patrol said westbound I-70 could be closed until at least 10 a.m. Troopers are diverting traffic around the scene by having drivers take U.S. 40.