Columbia police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on U.S. 63, north of the Vandiver Drive ramp Monday morning.

Shannon M. Marrero, 37, of Columbia, was driving north on U.S. 63 in a 1998 Toyota Camry when she attempted to make a U-turn after having pulled onto the shoulder to aid another motorist, according to a news release. Marrero pulled into the path of John N. Lammers, 35, of Jefferson City. Lammers, driving a 2018 Kenworth T370 truck, was unable to stop in time and hit the driver's side of Marrero's car.

Marrero was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Lammers was uninjured.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Vox Reporter, Fall 2021. Studying Reporting and Writing. Reach out to me at sophiestephens@mail.missouri.edu

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you