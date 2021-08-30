Columbia police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on U.S. 63, north of the Vandiver Drive ramp Monday morning.
Shannon M. Marrero, 37, of Columbia, was driving north on U.S. 63 in a 1998 Toyota Camry when she attempted to make a U-turn after having pulled onto the shoulder to aid another motorist, according to a news release. Marrero pulled into the path of John N. Lammers, 35, of Jefferson City. Lammers, driving a 2018 Kenworth T370 truck, was unable to stop in time and hit the driver's side of Marrero's car.
Marrero was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Lammers was uninjured.
The investigation of the crash is ongoing.