An accident Tuesday afternoon on Missouri 22 west of Angell School Road killed one woman and seriously injured another.
Cassandra Simmerman, 30, of Clarence was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the passenger in a Nissan driven by Rachael Hultz, 24, of Madison, who was injured in the crash.
Three vehicles were involved in the accident, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The front left tire of a GMC truck traveling eastbound ruptured and caused pieces of the truck to hit a Ford 150 truck going in the opposite direction.
In an attempt to avoid hitting the GMC truck, Hultz steered the Nissan to the left. Then trying to regain control of the truck, the driver of the GMC truck steered to the right and hit the Nissan on the passenger side, pushing the car until both vehicles came to a stop.
Both Hultz and Simmerman were wearing seat belts. The driver of the Ford truck was wearing a seat belt, but the driver of the GMC truck was not. Neither were injured.cq